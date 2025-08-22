11:13
USD 87.45
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.09
English

Cholpon Shaikova appointed Director of SCO Cultural Integration Center

Cholpon Shaikova has been appointed Director of the state institution Cultural Integration Center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Previously, she served as Director of the Issyk-Kul Regional State Television and Radio Company. Shaikova is a graduate of the National University in 1993 with a degree in history and social studies.

From 2014 to 2018, she worked as a media coordinator for the World Nomad Games. In 2023–2024, she headed STV channel of the Chui Regional Television and Radio Company.

She also held positions of PR manager at the World Ethnosport Confederation and the World Ethno Games Public Foundation.

Shaikova was a deputy of the Cholpon-Ata City Council, chaired youth associations, and headed the Issyk-Kul District Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.
link: https://24.kg/english/340585/
views: 183
Print
Related
Albina Imasheva appointed new artistic director of Kyrgyz Drama Theater
Chyngyz Toktobekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul
Operation “Web”: About 10 tons of drugs seized in SCO countries
Asylbek Zhenishbek appointed head of Leilek district of Batken region
Cypriot businessman appointed Muras Bank Chairman of Board of Directors
Taalaibek Darkimbaev appointed Chairman of Chui Regional Court
Rustam Kadyrkulov appointed new Mayor of Cholpon-Ata city
New Deputy Director of EEC Integration Development Department appointed
Daniyar Imanaliev appointed EEC Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics
New head of Information Policy Department of Bishkek City Hall appointed
Popular
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
22 August, Friday
11:05
54,000 teachers to be provided with laptops by November 2025 54,000 teachers to be provided with laptops by November...
09:51
Cholpon Shaikova appointed Director of SCO Cultural Integration Center
09:32
Cinema Night to take place in Bishkek and Osh cities
09:22
Issyk-Kul's tourism potential presented as part of Muras-2025 tour
09:13
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on main goals of demographic policy until 2040
21 August, Thursday
20:38
Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan
20:22
Construction of strategic Barskoon-Bedel highway to begin in Kyrgyzstan
18:18
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on August 26