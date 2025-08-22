Cholpon Shaikova appointed Director of SCO Cultural Integration Center

Cholpon Shaikova has been appointed Director of the state institution Cultural Integration Center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Previously, she served as Director of the Issyk-Kul Regional State Television and Radio Company. Shaikova is a graduate of the National University in 1993 with a degree in history and social studies.

From 2014 to 2018, she worked as a media coordinator for the World Nomad Games. In 2023–2024, she headed STV channel of the Chui Regional Television and Radio Company.

She also held positions of PR manager at the World Ethnosport Confederation and the World Ethno Games Public Foundation.

Shaikova was a deputy of the Cholpon-Ata City Council, chaired youth associations, and headed the Issyk-Kul District Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.