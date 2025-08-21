19:32
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on August 26

The supply of residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare institutions and other social and industrial facilities in the center of Bishkek with drinking water will be stopped from 10 a.m. till midnight on August 26. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The outage area: Chui Avenue — Gogol Street — Ogonbaev Street — Osmonkul Street.

The water supply outage is due to the reconstruction of the pumping station.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
