UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank

Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector remains stable, adequately capitalized, and possesses sufficient liquidity and resilience to various external risks. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency, commenting on the UK’s sanctions against Capital Bank.

«Commercial banks are operating as usual and continue to provide services to clients without interruption. For its part, the National Bank is working to minimize the negative impact of the sanctions on the country’s banking system and to ensure financial stability,» the National Bank stated.

The National Bank noted that it is prepared to use additional measures and tools to maintain the resilience and stability of the banking system, as well as to protect the interests of depositors and creditors.