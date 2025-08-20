19:57
Sadyr Japarov meets with Head of Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva. The press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including strengthening cultural, humanitarian and educational ties between the two countries.

The head of state noted that thanks to joint efforts with the President of Uzbekistan, bilateral relations are developing and strengthening in the spirit of strategic partnership.

Saida Mirziyoyeva conveyed greetings and best wishes to Sadyr Japarov from the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Emphasizing the high level of interstate relations based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, she noted the important role of the leaders of the two countries in this process.

Noting the importance of developing youth policy, Saida Mirziyoyeva spoke about holding of the intellectual game Zakovat in Bishkek, which became a symbol of team spirit and the establishment of friendly relations between the youth of the two countries.
