Cabinet Chairman presents Asian canoeing champion with 500,000 soms

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with representatives of the national canoeing team who took part in the Asian Canoeing Championships, which was held from May 7 to 12 in Nanchang (China). The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

For the first time in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan, athlete Erlan Sultangaziev became the Asian champion in canoeing in K-1 200-meter distance.

The participants of the meeting were awarded cash certificates from the reserve fund of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. Erlan Sultangaziev received a certificate for 500,000 soms, and the head and personal coaches — 200,000 each.

During the meeting, the development prospects and current issues of state support for this sport were discussed.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan was represented at the championship by three athletes: Erlan Sultangaziev, Rodion Tuigunov and Rysbek Tolomushev. Under the leadership of head coach Oleg Roganov, the team showed good results in the international arena, demonstrating a high level of training.
