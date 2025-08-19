17:14
22-year-old suspected of killing mother in Bishkek

A 22-year-old man killed his mother in Bishkek, and when law enforcement officers entered the apartment, he was boiling her leg. A reader told 24.kg news agency. The incident occurred in one of the houses at the intersection of Manas Avenue and Bokonbaev Street.

Residents of the house smelled a strong odor and called the police. During the inspection of one of the apartments, law enforcement officers found the body of a woman with about 10 stab wounds. At that time, her 22-year-old son was boiling his mother’s leg.

Sources in law enforcement agencies confirmed to 24.kg news agency the information about the murder of a woman by her own son. According to them, the guy tried to conceal the traces of the crime and take the body out of the apartment in parts — the body had been in the bathroom of the apartment for more than 10 days. It is assumed that the suspect has a mental disorder.

The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district told 24.kg news agency that a case was opened on this fact under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The son of the murdered woman, 22-year-old M.A., was detained and placed in a pretrial detention center. All necessary examinations have been ordered — the investigation is ongoing.
