14:05
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors

In order to create favorable conditions for doing business and attracting foreign direct investment, specific measures are being implemented in Kyrgyzstan to stimulate large businesses. The National Investment Agency reported.

In accordance with the provisions of the Law «On Investments in the Kyrgyz Republic», investors are given the opportunity to conclude an individual investment agreement directly with the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

This rule applies to investors willing to invest at least $ 10 million, as well as those who have:

— International business reputation;

— Unique knowledge and experience in implementing successful investment projects.

As part of the investment agreement, investors may be provided with:

— Tax and customs benefits and preferences;

— Visa support for key employees;

— Assistance in selecting and registering land plots for the implementation of projects.

The National Agency invites international and local investors to cooperate and is ready to provide full support for investment initiatives at all stages — from application submission to project implementation.
link: https://24.kg/english/340155/
views: 159
Print
Related
Investors to allocate $46 million for construction of meat production complex
Investors granted right to set tariffs for rail transportation in Kyrgyzstan
Chinese investor to build two waste incineration plants in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss legal guarantees for investors
Kasymaliev and Mishustin discuss protection of Russian investors in Kyrgyzstan
Threshold for benefits lowered, but access to international courts restricted
Expert: Central Asia is a region with high potential for investors
Turkish investor starts oil production in Kadamdzhai
Chinese investors to build small HPS and cement plant in Tyup
Akylbek Japarov meets with representatives of large investment companies in USA
Popular
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight
19 August, Tuesday
13:54
System of state awards to be reformed in Kyrgyzstan System of state awards to be reformed in Kyrgyzstan
13:35
Private clinics in Kyrgyzstan now allowed to treat cancer patients
12:50
Ten penal colonies to be liquidated in Kyrgyzstan
12:42
Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” to feature at SCO Outstanding Films Week in China
12:11
Albina Imasheva appointed new artistic director of Kyrgyz Drama Theater