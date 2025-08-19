Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan revokes 249 licenses in first half of 2025

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan revoked 249 licenses from January to June of 2025. The ministry reported.

The decision was made due to violation of building codes and non-compliance with the rules. In addition, 23 licenses were suspended and 13 qualification certificates were revoked.

The Ministry of Construction intends to continue monitoring compliance with licensing requirements in the construction industry.

During the same period, 1,452 qualification certificates were issued. The number of licenses issued reached 297.