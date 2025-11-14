10:34
All beach areas in Kyrgyzstan transferred under single management system

Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, held a meeting with the heads of resorts, sanatoriums, and guest houses at the presidential administration. The future operations of park and beach areas, and changes were discussed, the press service of the department reported.

Kanybek Tumanbaev stated that, in accordance with the presidential decree, all park and beach areas are being transferred to the newly created directorate. Previously, these areas were considered state-owned, but were under the jurisdiction of local government bodies. Now, the entire beach fund is being transferred to a single management system.

According to Kanybek Tumanbaev, the directorate will be responsible for the maintenance, cleaning, and safety of beaches, which should improve the quality of infrastructure and recreational facilities.

He emphasized that the state does not intend to increase rents or create obstacles for businesses. On the contrary, the authorities are interested in an open, stable, and long-term partnership with the private sector.

The administration noted that from now on, the cleanliness, repair, and infrastructure support of beach areas will be the direct responsibility of the state. This decision is aimed at improving recreational facilities, increasing tourist flow, and ensuring high-quality preparation for the summer season.

Representatives of resorts and sanatoriums participating in the meeting expressed their willingness to engage constructively with the new directorate.
