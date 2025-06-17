Beach owners and tenants to be required to conduct thorough cleanups

Beach owners and tenants will be required to conduct thorough beach cleanups. The Parliamentary Committee on Agricultural Policy, Water Resources, Ecology, and Regional Development approved amendments to the Law «On the Sustainable Development of Issyk-Kul Ecological and Economic System» and the Code of Offenses in the second reading.

The document stipulates the obligation of owners and tenants operating recreational facilities, as well as entities engaged in economic and other activities, regardless of the form of ownership, to conduct thorough cleaning of beach areas using specialized equipment.

The changes, initiated by deputies Zamirbek Mamasadykov, Dinara Ashimova, and Vinera Raimbachaeva, are being introduced to improve the environmental situation in the Issyk-Kul coastal zone.

Amendments to the Code of Offenses provide for liability for non-compliance with the new requirements.