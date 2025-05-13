Cabinet approves new procedure for leasing public beaches in Issyk-Kul region

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a new procedure for leasing land plots designated for the development of public and municipal beaches in the park and beach area of ​​Issyk-Kul Lake. This decision is part of a broader strategy aimed at promoting sustainable tourism in one of Kyrgyzstan’s most popular resort regions.

Under the new regulation, land plots for public beaches will be leased through a standardized and streamlined process.

The new procedure provides for the creation of a unified registry of beach zones, which is expected to be completed by 2025. In addition, within a month, a procedure for determining the lease prices and concluding contracts for the use of land will be developed.

Previously existing regulations regarding the distribution of land plots in the resort area of ​​Issyk-Kul Lake are no longer in effect. Instead, a single leasing standard will be introduced, which will apply to all new projects for the development of public and municipal beaches. This will ensure transparency and speed up the process of drawing up lease agreements.