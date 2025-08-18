Earthquake hits southern Kyrgyzstan at night

An earthquake hit the south of Kyrgyzstan tonight. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to its data, tremors were recorded at 1.08 a.m. The earthquake center was located on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, 19 kilometers southeast of Kandzhyga village, 19 kilometers north of the village of Ara-Bel, 45 kilometers northeast of Kok-Yangak town, 66 kilometers northeast of the city of Jalal-Abad.

The intensity of the earthquake reached magnitude 3 in the village of Kandzhyga, magnitude 2.5 — in the village of Ara-Bel.