Kyrgyzstan tightens control over retail prices for meat

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev gave specific instructions to the Veterinary, Livestock, Pastures and Forage Development Service, as well as district departments of agricultural development — to exercise constant control over meat prices in the regions (districts and cities). The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to him, in the event of an unjustified increase in prices after the introduction of state control, appropriate measures will be taken in a timely manner.

State control over meat prices was introduced in the country for a period of 90 days from August 11. This decision was made in order to prevent unjustified price increases and ensure the availability of products for the population.

In this regard, Bakyt Torobaev also instructed the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce to exercise control over retail prices for meat. According to the order, the price of meat should be below 700 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/339918/
views: 105
