President Japarov meets with Heads of EAEU Governments and EEC Board Chairman

On August 15, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met with the heads of delegations from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Board, who participated in the latest session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata city.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, EEC Board Chairman Bakytzhan Sagintaev, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, and First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref.

Discussions focused on integration interaction, expansion of joint cooperation projects and strengthening of work with the partner countries of the EAEU.

President Japarov stressed that participation in the EAEU is a priority in Kyrgyzstan’s foreign economic policy. Within the Union, the country seeks to develop joint projects, boost mutual investment, and improve business conditions, enabling all members to achieve synergy and move forward confidently amid global challenges.

In this context, Sadyr Japarov announced Kyrgyzstan’s indicators for 10 years of membership in the EAEU. Thus, at year-end 2024, the country’s GDP reached 1.5 trillion soms and increased 1.5 times in real terms compared to 2015.

«Kyrgyzstan has experienced all the benefits of Union membership. Favorable conditions have been created for trade and economic cooperation, with growing engagement with regional partners and third countries,» he said.

He also outlined several areas that need to be focused on.

Including the elimination of obstacles in the internal market of the EAEU that hinder the free movement of goods, capital, services and labor. Also, one of the priority areas is the expansion of joint cooperation projects in the sphere of industry and agro-industrial complex, their localization in countries with small economies.

Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that joint efforts and decisions taken will strengthen the integration basis for the future Union in order to ensure economic growth and deepening cooperation for the benefit of states and the region as a whole.

In turn, the heads of government of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union expressed gratitude to President Sadyr Japarov for the warm welcome and hospitality, wishing further prosperity to Kyrgyzstan.

They also noted the economic growth of Kyrgyzstan, the expansion of trade cooperation between the EAEU member states and expressed their readiness to further strengthen relations on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the Eurasian economic integration.

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintaev emphasized that over 10 years the EAEU has proven its importance and relevance, and also confirmed its readiness to make every effort to implement the tasks set by the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union.