Adylbek Kasymaliev: EAEU has become significant center of economic development

For ten years since the formation of the Eurasian Economic Union, its GDP has grown by 18 percent and exceeded $2.5 trillion. Industrial production has increased by almost 30 percent, agriculture by 25 percent, and mutual trade has more than doubled. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev stated at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format, which is taking place in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

The GDP of the Kyrgyz Republic in real terms has increased 1.5 times, and GDP per capita has doubled. The volume of mutual trade with the EAEU countries has doubled, industrial production has grown by 55 percent, and agriculture — by 23 percent.

«The past decade has been difficult, against the backdrop of global challenges and increasing protectionism in world trade. Nevertheless, thanks to the joint efforts of governments, close cooperation and active participation of businesses, we were able to maintain sustainable economic growth in the Union,» the head of the Cabinet noted.

High indicators are the result of not only national economic policy, but also dynamically developing cooperation. Adylbek Kasymaliev

«Over ten years, the Union has formed as a significant center of economic development in the architecture of the world economy. We are developing international cooperation, have concluded seven trade agreements, and are expanding partnerships with key integration associations of Eurasia and other regions,» he noted.

The Chairman of the Cabinet paid attention to the climate agenda, the need for flexible and adapted standards in this area, continuing work on the implementation of the Eurasian Integration Strategy until 2025 and preparation for the next five-year stage.

Among the key priorities, Adylbek Kasymaliev highlighted:

Improving the conditions for financing joint industrial cooperation projects;

Formation of an integrated transport and logistics space and its integration into international transport corridors;

Development of a single digital space and digitalization of customs procedures;

Improvement of a single labor market and increase in labor mobility.

«In the context of global transformation, it is necessary to turn the EAEU into a harmoniously developed pole of a multipolar world by 2030, maintaining a high level of technological development and welfare of the population. We are ready to create all the necessary conditions for this,» the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan concluded.