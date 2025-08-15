Sadyr Japarov comments on Kyrgyzstan's ties with Ilan Shor and sanctions

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented to Kabar news agency on Kyrgyzstan’s ties with the Moldovan politician and businessman.

The journalist noted that Western media periodically publish materials accusing Ilan Shor, who is currently in Russia, of having ties with the Kyrgyz Republic, or more precisely, of helping to circumvent sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation through the country. Under these conditions, does assistance to Kyrgyzstan from the Eurasia Foundation, established by Ilan Shor and implementing various humanitarian projects, create a risk for the country?

Sadyr Japarov responded that there is not a single fact of Kyrgyzstan circumventing sanctions on goods entering Russia.

«If there is, let the countries that make claims against us provide evidence. This is out of question. On the contrary, there are facts that the countries that imposed sanctions against Russia themselves directly cooperate with this state for billions of dollars. Your colleagues report this in various international media. Secondly, let Ilan Shor, Elon Musk or anyone else come to our country and do business if they want. There is no need to make a tragedy out of this. We are pursuing a multi-vector policy and are ready to cooperate with everyone. This policy will not change in the future. As for the political side, we will measure twice, cut once,» the head of state emphasized.

In January, the U.S. Department of Treasury included Kyrgyz Keremet Bank in the sanctions list for participating in bypassing restrictions imposed on Russia. According to the department, the bank worked with the Russian Promsvyazbank, which finances the Russian defense industry and has been under sanctions since 2022.

Since the summer of 2024, Keremet Bank has helped conduct international transfers for Promsvyazbank. In addition, according to the U.S., Russian-Moldovan businessman Ilan Shor participated in the scheme.