SCNS stops activities of land mafia in Bishkek

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has stopped the corrupt activities of the so-called land mafia, headed by former and current officials of the district state administration, architecture, cadastral and state archive authorities.

As part of the criminal case, it was found out that the accused, using fake schemes of the General Plan of the residential area and forged resolutions of the district state administration «On issues of individual construction» stored in the Central State Archive, illegally took possession of 21 state land plots with a total area of more than 1 hectare in Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek.

According to preliminary estimates, the criminal actions caused damage to the state in the amount of over 300 million soms.

As a result of the measures, the organizers of the scheme B.K.E. and U.M.I. were detained and taken into custody. They admitted their guilt and voluntarily returned the land plots to state ownership.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/339784/
views: 153
