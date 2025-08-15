Customs adjusts rules for duty-free import of goods into Kyrgyzstan

The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan has proposed amendments to the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers «On the Establishment of Criteria for Classifying Goods Imported by Individuals through the Customs Border of the Eurasian Economic Union into Kyrgyzstan as Personal Use Goods.» The document is currently open for public discussion.
According to the drafters, based on the Customs Regulation Law and the decision of the Eurasian Economic Commission, which establishes stricter rules for the import of personal use goods without the payment of duties and taxes, a draft order with updated criteria has been developed.
The State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic has compiled a list and criteria for duty-free import of goods and their volume:
- Refined bullion bars: from 1 gram to 1 kilogram.
- Medicines: allowed for personal use in quantities corresponding to the medical needs during the stay in Kyrgyzstan (or outside of it). Without medical documents, no more than three packs of the same medicine are allowed.
- Jewelry: up to 5 items of different types, weighing no more than 40 grams.
- Costume jewelry: no more than 0.5 kilograms.
- Kitchenware and utensils: 2 sets of one type per person.
- Food products: 20 kilograms per person.
- Toiletries and perfume-cosmetic products: three items of the same type per person (except for used personal items).
- Bedding: 2 sets of one type per person.
- Bicycles: 2 per person.
- Children’s toys: 2 sets and models per person (except for used ones).
- Baby strollers: 1 per person.
- New rubber tires: 4 per person.
- Car wheels: 4 per person.
- Carpets and other textile floor coverings: 2 per person.
- Clothing: 3 items of the same type, size, and style per person (except for used clothing).
- Footwear: 3 items of the same type, size, and style per person (except for used footwear).
- Other household appliances: 1 item of each type per person.
- Sports equipment: 1 set per person.
- Electronic devices (laptops, tablets, etc.): 2 of each type per person.
- Optical, photographic, cinematographic tools and apparatus, their parts and accessories: 2 items of each type per person (excluding professional equipment used as work tools).
- Watches of all types: 2 items (excluding personal used watches).
- Petroleum products (gasoline, diesel): no more than 20 liters in separate containers.
- Other household items not listed above: 3 items of each type per person.