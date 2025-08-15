Customs adjusts rules for duty-free import of goods into Kyrgyzstan

The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan has proposed amendments to the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers «On the Establishment of Criteria for Classifying Goods Imported by Individuals through the Customs Border of the Eurasian Economic Union into Kyrgyzstan as Personal Use Goods.» The document is currently open for public discussion.

According to the drafters, based on the Customs Regulation Law and the decision of the Eurasian Economic Commission, which establishes stricter rules for the import of personal use goods without the payment of duties and taxes, a draft order with updated criteria has been developed.

The State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic has compiled a list and criteria for duty-free import of goods and their volume: