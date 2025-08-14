19:27
Chyngyz Toktobekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Chyngyz Toktobekov as Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Istanbul (Turkey). He replaced Lira Sydykova in this position.

Before his new appointment, Chyngyz Toktobekov served as the Trade Representative of Kyrgyzstan in Turkey. He oversaw projects on the development of bilateral trade, exports and logistics, participated in the work of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), and also helped establish partnerships between Kyrgyz and Turkish companies, including in the field of e-commerce.
