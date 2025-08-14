13:09
Kyrgyzstan’s authorities move to lower meat prices

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev has instructed the Veterinary, Livestock Breeding, Pastures, and Feed Development Service to reduce wholesale meat prices.

In addition, under a separate order, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been tasked with monitoring retail meat prices, which are to be kept below 700 soms.

Bakyt Torobaev also issued an additional directive to state enterprises to import beef from abroad.

At the end of July, Minister Torobaev chaired an interagency meeting where the state price control over meat was announced, after which market prices began to gradually decline.

At that time, the Veterinary and Livestock Breeding Development Service was instructed to strengthen veterinary and sanitary inspections of private livestock transporters and, together with the Border Service, combat smuggling.
