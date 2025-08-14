13:09
English

Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan building 178 schools throughout the country

Deputy Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan Talantbek Imanakun uulu shared the latest news in the construction industry live on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the Ministry of Construction is currently carrying out construction and major repairs at 573 social facilities.

Of these, construction is underway at 391 facilities: 178 schools, 98 kindergartens, 21 healthcare facilities, 12 cultural centers, 35 sports complexes, 18 administrative institutions and utility networks, and 29 water supply facilities.

The remaining 182 facilities are undergoing major repairs, among them 127 schools, 18 kindergartens, 19 healthcare facilities, 11 cultural institutions, two sports facilities, and one bus station.

The ministry annually commissions around 100 facilities by Independence Day. This year, it plans to complete and open more than 100.
