Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss simplification of visa and migration procedures

Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Mekin Mustafa Kemal Okem.

As the press service of the Foreign Ministry reported, special attention was paid to discussing consular and visa issues of mutual interest.

The parties also considered current aspects of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere, focusing on measures to protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkey staying on each other’s territory.

Potential measures to simplify visa and migration procedures, aimed at improving their efficiency and convenience for citizens of both countries, were also the focus of attention for the parties.
