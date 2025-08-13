Over 220,000 administrative reports drawn up in Russia against Kyrgyzstanis

In the first seven months of 2025, Russian law enforcement agencies drew up 224,000 administrative reports against Kyrgyzstanis. Almazbek Baybosov, head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, reported.

According to him, 3,748 Kyrgyzstanis were expelled from Russia for administrative offenses. At least 292 people were deported, they were brought to criminal responsibility.

Almazbek Baybosov also said that in the first quarter of this year, 352,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan registered with the migration authorities signed 680,000 employment contracts and civil law contracts. One person can sign several contracts, he explained.