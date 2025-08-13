12:01
USD 87.35
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.10
English

Over 220,000 administrative reports drawn up in Russia against Kyrgyzstanis

In the first seven months of 2025, Russian law enforcement agencies drew up 224,000 administrative reports against Kyrgyzstanis. Almazbek Baybosov, head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, reported.

According to him, 3,748 Kyrgyzstanis were expelled from Russia for administrative offenses. At least 292 people were deported, they were brought to criminal responsibility.

Almazbek Baybosov also said that in the first quarter of this year, 352,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan registered with the migration authorities signed 680,000 employment contracts and civil law contracts. One person can sign several contracts, he explained.
link: https://24.kg/english/339405/
views: 163
Print
Related
About 10,000 Kyrgyzstanis legalize their stay in Russia
Migrant workers prohibited from working as couriers in St. Petersburg
Foreigners must legalize their stay in Russia by September 10, MFA reminds
Over 80 percent of Kyrgyzstanis working in Yekaterinburg legalized their status
Kyrgyzstani convicted in Buryatia to serve his sentence in homeland
Simplification of migration procedures for Kyrgyzstanis in Russia discussed
Kyrgyzstani arrested for drug trafficking in Russian town of Volzhsky
Shift workers fall off 25-meter cliff in Yakutia: Kyrgyzstanis among killed
1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia
Fictitious registration of migrants scheme uncovered in Russia
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman
13 August, Wednesday
11:25
Criminal case opened following death of citizen at police station Criminal case opened following death of citizen at poli...
11:18
Kyrgyzstan to host International Animation Festival ToonDook
11:07
AFC Challenge League: Kyrgyzstan’s teams advance to group stage
10:39
Over 200 teachers work under Russian Teacher Abroad project in Kyrgyzstan
10:24
Over 220,000 administrative reports drawn up in Russia against Kyrgyzstanis