08:52
USD 87.35
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.10
English

Kazarman airport in Jalal-Abad region resumes operations after 20-year hiatus

Kazarman Regional Airport in Jalal-Abad region is ready to receive flights following modernization, the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

On August 12, Asman Airlines operated the first flight to the renovated airport. Regular flights are scheduled to begin in early September.

The upgrades included repairs to the 1,840-meter runway, taxiways, parking areas, and the terminal building.

The airport is located on the northeastern outskirts of Kazarman village in the mountainous area of Jalal-Abad region. It is capable of handling aircraft with a maximum weight of up to 22 tons and operates during daylight hours.

The airport’s history dates back to the 1940s, with the current runway and terminal built in 1985. Over the years, flights to Bishkek, Osh, and Jalal-Abad were operated from this airport. After a long break of more than 20 years, the airport began operating again.
link: https://24.kg/english/339384/
views: 78
Print
Related
Jalal-Abad preparing to celebrate Independence Day
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Kamchybek Tashiev: Museum will be built in Jalal-Abad
Edil Baisalov inspects number of social facilities in Jalal-Abad region
Naryn airport to be commissioned in August
Three-story airport terminal under construction in Issyk-Kul region
Roads to be repaired in Jalal-Abad: Tender announced
President lays capsule at construction site of Jalal-Abad International Airport
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
Karakol Airport receives International Code IKG
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman
13 August, Wednesday
08:44
SCNS Chairman provides assistance to serviceman injured in border conflict SCNS Chairman provides assistance to serviceman injured...
08:37
Kazarman airport in Jalal-Abad region resumes operations after 20-year hiatus
08:31
Main road to Sokh enclave temporarily closed due to bridge crack
08:26
Kyrgyzstan - world leader in trust in AI and high level of human development
08:09
Batken office reports on progress of Kyrgyz-Tajik border demarcation
12 August, Tuesday
17:29
Over 101 billion soms allocated for roads and transport for five years
17:11
Drinking water supply to be temporarily suspended in Bishkek on August 13
17:05
Use of quad bikes to be restricted in certain natural areas of Kyrgyzstan
16:59
Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulates Denis Petrashov on bronze at World Championship
16:46
Nearly 690,000 traffic violations recorded in Kyrgyzstan in seven months