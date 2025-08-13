Kazarman airport in Jalal-Abad region resumes operations after 20-year hiatus

Kazarman Regional Airport in Jalal-Abad region is ready to receive flights following modernization, the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

On August 12, Asman Airlines operated the first flight to the renovated airport. Regular flights are scheduled to begin in early September.

The upgrades included repairs to the 1,840-meter runway, taxiways, parking areas, and the terminal building.

The airport is located on the northeastern outskirts of Kazarman village in the mountainous area of Jalal-Abad region. It is capable of handling aircraft with a maximum weight of up to 22 tons and operates during daylight hours.

The airport’s history dates back to the 1940s, with the current runway and terminal built in 1985. Over the years, flights to Bishkek, Osh, and Jalal-Abad were operated from this airport. After a long break of more than 20 years, the airport began operating again.