17:10
USD 87.43
EUR 101.89
RUB 1.10
English

EAEU to have common exchange market

The EAEU will have a common exchange market. The head of the EAEU coordination department of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Elimbek Kanybek uulu, reported.

He noted that the issue will be discussed at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata.

The project is planned for 2030.

According to the economist, the common exchange market is an organized platform where businesses, enterprises, the agricultural sector and trading companies sell and buy goods wholesale according to transparent rules.

«The launch of a common exchange creates the same rules for all EAEU countries, transparent prices, because everyone can see how, for example, a Kyrgyz farmer and a Russian buyer trade. The number of gray schemes will decrease, because trade will be officially recorded, there will be even more opportunities to use national currencies,» Elimbek Kanybek uulu added.

The Prime Ministers of the states of the Eurasian Economic Union will meet on August 14-15 in Cholpon-Ata, where a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held.
link: https://24.kg/english/339344/
views: 90
Print
Related
Cholpon-Ata city to host meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
Documents issued through Tunduk may be recognized in EAEU countries
EAEU countries triple direct investments in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in construction work
Fake certificates for goods, including from Kyrgyzstan, to be revoked in EAEU
Number of labor migrants in EAEU increased in 2024
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans waste paper export outside EAEU
Sadyr Japarov participates in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
Sadyr Japarov takes part in IV Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to be connected to EAEU vehicle control system
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
12 August, Tuesday
17:05
Use of quad bikes to be restricted in certain natural areas of Kyrgyzstan Use of quad bikes to be restricted in certain natural...
16:59
Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulates Denis Petrashov on bronze at World Championship
16:46
Nearly 690,000 traffic violations recorded in Kyrgyzstan in seven months
16:41
EAEU to have common exchange market
16:28
About 10,000 Kyrgyzstanis legalize their stay in Russia