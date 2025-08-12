EAEU to have common exchange market

The EAEU will have a common exchange market. The head of the EAEU coordination department of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Elimbek Kanybek uulu, reported.

He noted that the issue will be discussed at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata.

The project is planned for 2030.

According to the economist, the common exchange market is an organized platform where businesses, enterprises, the agricultural sector and trading companies sell and buy goods wholesale according to transparent rules.

«The launch of a common exchange creates the same rules for all EAEU countries, transparent prices, because everyone can see how, for example, a Kyrgyz farmer and a Russian buyer trade. The number of gray schemes will decrease, because trade will be officially recorded, there will be even more opportunities to use national currencies,» Elimbek Kanybek uulu added.

The Prime Ministers of the states of the Eurasian Economic Union will meet on August 14-15 in Cholpon-Ata, where a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held.