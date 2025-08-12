About 10,000 Kyrgyzstanis legalize their stay in Russia

To date, about 10,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have legalized their stay in Russia. The head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Almazbek Baibosov, announced at a press conference.

According to him, at the moment, 91,000 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are in the register of controlled persons, and 84,000 are on the black list.

«Today, about 10,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have already legalized their stay in the territory of the Russian Federation. A person can end up in this register by committing an administrative offense, for example, by not paying a fine. You can check your legal status on the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia or in the register of controlled persons,» Almazbek Baibosov said.

To legalize your stay, it is necessary to complete the following steps:

Contact the territorial division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to find out the reason for inclusion in the register of controlled persons;

Provide an employment or civil law contract;

File an application for exclusion from the register;

Undergo a medical examination;

Undergo a fingerprinting procedure;

Wait for an official response from the Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs based on the results of the check.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that all citizens planning a trip to the Russian Federation check in advance for possible entry restrictions.