Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on August 14

Part of Bishkek will be left without cold water on August 14. The capital’s City Hall reported.

According to it, the supply of residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities with drinking water will be stopped from 10 a.m. till midnight.

The outage area:

Usenbaev — Kurenkeev — Big Chui Canal — Elebesov — Aul — Keramicheskaya — Khvoynaya streets.

The water outage is due to the elimination of a breakdown.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.