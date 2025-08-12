Fraudsters open call centers in Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Belarus, deceiving people

Fraudsters opened call centers in Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Belarus, deceiving people. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus reported.

According to it, a criminal case was sent to court against 55 participants of an international criminal organization engaged in theft of funds from citizens of different countries through fraudulent «call centers». They were located in Belarus, the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic. The criminals posted false advertisements on the Internet about the possibility of earning money through investments in fictitious financial companies. Citizens were convinced to invest as much money as possible. When trying to withdraw the «profit», the victims were refused under various pretexts.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus reported that three joint investigative and operational groups from law enforcement agencies of Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan were created for the investigation. In January 2024, the activities of Belarusian «call centers» were stopped, 48 people were taken into custody at the same time.

The damage from the criminal group’s activities amounted to more than 2.5 million Belarusian rubles.