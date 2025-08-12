14:02
USD 87.43
EUR 101.89
RUB 1.10
English

Migrant workers prohibited from working as couriers in St. Petersburg

Migrant workers are now prohibited from working as couriers in St. Petersburg. The city governor signed a corresponding decree.

The new restrictions apply to courier delivery by any means of transport, including home food delivery. The measure will be in effect until the end of 2025.

It is noted that the decision is aimed at combating shadow employment, improving the quality and safety of services in the courier sector, as well as creating new jobs for Russian citizens, primarily for young people and students.

Businesses will be given a three-month transition period before the final ban is introduced.

Foreign couriers make up an insignificant share of the total number of people employed in the sector, the city authorities emphasized, adding that this measure will not affect the stability of the delivery market.

At the same time, in accordance with the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan can work in Russia without obtaining a license or work permit.

It should be noted that at first, St. Petersburg postponed the introduction of a ban on migrants working in taxi and delivery services. The document was supposed to come into force on July 1. But later the authorities decided not to abandon the plan.
link: https://24.kg/english/339290/
views: 147
Print
Related
Foreigners must legalize their stay in Russia by September 10, MFA reminds
Over 80 percent of Kyrgyzstanis working in Yekaterinburg legalized their status
Kyrgyzstani convicted in Buryatia to serve his sentence in homeland
Simplification of migration procedures for Kyrgyzstanis in Russia discussed
Kyrgyzstani arrested for drug trafficking in Russian town of Volzhsky
Shift workers fall off 25-meter cliff in Yakutia: Kyrgyzstanis among killed
1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia
Fictitious registration of migrants scheme uncovered in Russia
Russian government proposed to impose tax on migrant workers for education
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Moldova open drug lab in Khabarovsk Krai
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
12 August, Tuesday
12:51
Russian delegation’s visit— roads to be closed in Issyk-Kul region Russian delegation’s visit— roads to be closed in Issyk...
12:41
Head of Russian government to visit Kyrgyzstan
12:32
Migrant workers prohibited from working as couriers in St. Petersburg
12:23
Kyrgyzstan approves procedure for isolating TB patients refusing treatment
11:54
Kyrgyz Pochtasy to charge 2 percent fee for delivering pensions and benefits