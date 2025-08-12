Migrant workers prohibited from working as couriers in St. Petersburg

Migrant workers are now prohibited from working as couriers in St. Petersburg. The city governor signed a corresponding decree.

The new restrictions apply to courier delivery by any means of transport, including home food delivery. The measure will be in effect until the end of 2025.

It is noted that the decision is aimed at combating shadow employment, improving the quality and safety of services in the courier sector, as well as creating new jobs for Russian citizens, primarily for young people and students.

Businesses will be given a three-month transition period before the final ban is introduced.

Foreign couriers make up an insignificant share of the total number of people employed in the sector, the city authorities emphasized, adding that this measure will not affect the stability of the delivery market.

At the same time, in accordance with the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan can work in Russia without obtaining a license or work permit.

It should be noted that at first, St. Petersburg postponed the introduction of a ban on migrants working in taxi and delivery services. The document was supposed to come into force on July 1. But later the authorities decided not to abandon the plan.