Bishkek to host 2nd International Kurak Festival

The 2nd International Kurak Festival will be held in Bishkek from August 11 to August 13, 2025 under the theme «Intertwining Traditions, Creating a Sustainable Future!» The press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the festival will bring together patchwork masters from ten countries. Participants will hold master classes, exchange experiences in use of textile waste and present their works.

Kurak is a traditional patchwork fabric sewn from multi-colored and different-sized pieces of fabric. This type of decorative and applied art is an important part of the Kyrgyz cultural heritage.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and is organized by the company SKeramos LLC.
