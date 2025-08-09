20:10
Children’s Rehabilitation Center in Osh renovated for the first time in 50 years

The Center for Rehabilitation of Children with Disabilities is being reconstructed in Osh city. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The work began on the instructions of Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev. The building, which has not undergone major repairs for half a century, will be completely reconstructed.

The old roof has already been replaced, the internal and external walls have been moved, whitewashed and painted. The doors and windows have been completely replaced, the floors and ceilings have been repaired, and tiles have been laid in the corridors.

In addition, an elevator will be installed for the convenience of children in wheelchairs. The facade of the building was insulated and painted. The courtyard is paved with paving stones and asphalt, and a lawn has been planted.

A special kitchen with all the necessary amenities has been built for children. An external fence has also been built, an arch and gates are being installed.

The building in which the center is located was erected in 1955 and was last overhauled in 1976. The institution is visited by residents of the Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions. It is designed for the simultaneous accomodation of 70 patients.
