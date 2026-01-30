12:04
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to open drug addicts rehabilitation center

The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kanybek Dosmambetov, met with Professor Zhenishbek Nazaraliev, an addiction specialist, at the Ministry of Health. They discussed measures to develop a state-run rehabilitation system for people with drug addiction.

According to the ministry’s press center, the recent spread of synthetic drugs, particularly among young people, has begun to pose a threat to the country’s national security.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health intends to strengthen prevention and rehabilitation efforts, including in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Education, and to conduct outreach activities among students at general education institutions and higher education institutions.

The Ministry of Health plans to open a state-run rehabilitation center for drug addicts on the premises of the existing post-stroke rehabilitation center in the village of Dachnoye, Alamedin district, with 80 beds. Post-stroke patients will undergo rehabilitation at the Kyrgyz Research Institute of Balneology and Rehabilitation in Tash-Dobo for medical reasons.

The minister emphasized the unacceptability of illegal rehabilitation centers and noted the need to establish a transparent and accountable state system of care. Taking these risks into account, an action plan for the state anti-drug program for the next five years is being developed.

Professor Zhenishbek Nazaraliev confirmed his readiness to assist the Ministry of Health in providing methodological support for the rehabilitation center’s operations, as well as in attracting specialists with practical experience in rehabilitation and restorative treatment.

Previously, State Committee for National Security officers shut down the illegal rehabilitation center in Bishkek. The facility marketed itself as an addiction treatment clinic, but in fact, it had become a place for abusing patients.
