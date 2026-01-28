Children inpatient facilities of Labor Ministry receive rehabilitation equipment

Children’s inpatient facilities under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan have received rehabilitation equipment, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the equipment was delivered to Belovodskoye Children’s Social Inpatient Facility and the Sokuluk Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities. The assistance was provided within the framework of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the ministry and the Kyrgyz Republic branch of Good Neighbors International.

The delivered equipment includes:

electric wheelchairs and exercise bicycles;

standing frames and orthopedic chairs for children with various forms of cerebral palsy;

medical examination couches, massage chairs, and therapeutic lamps;

a dental autoclave and instrument tables.

«This is a real investment in the quality of life of children with disabilities, in their health and development. The equipment being delivered today will significantly expand the capabilities of specialists and improve the quality of rehabilitation services,» Deputy Minister of Labor Ainura Orozbaeva said.

Good Neighbors International DirectorChun Hong Soo noted that the initiative confirms the organization’s commitment to protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and promoting the development of an inclusive society.