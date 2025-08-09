Tajikistan increases exports to Kyrgyzstan almost fivefold

Tajikistan increased exports to Kyrgyzstan almost fivefold. The deputy head of the Statistics Department of Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan, Isomadin Sadriddin, announced.

According to him, mutual trade turnover amounted to about $7 million over six months.

Tajikistan sold fruits, vegetables and melons to the neighboring country. Imports increased to $4.7 million. Coal leads in the structure of Tajikistan’s purchases — 9,400 tons and pasta — 445 tons.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that as of June 2025, the volume of trade between the two countries reached $2.1 million, which is a significant achievement.

According to the ministry, the export of goods from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan increased by $1.4 million, while imports grew by $700,000.