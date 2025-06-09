Emergencies Ministry strengthens banks of Talas River, builds dam

Work is underway to strengthen the banks of Talas River in Manas district of Talas region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As part of the plan to eliminate the consequences of emergencies, construction of a dam has begun on the left bank of Talas River, which flows through Uch-Korgon village in Manas district.

Work is also underway to reinforce the banks and prevent the risk of flooding and landslides.

The dam is planned to be 220 meters long.

In addition, mechanical cleanup of flood debris is ongoing in Chech-Dobo village.