14:21
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.10
English

Earthquake registered in Osh city

An earthquake was registered in Osh city today at 9.58 a.m. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to preliminary data from the Seismology Institute of the Kyrgyz Republic, the magnitude of the earthquake at the source was 4.5.

The intensity of the tremors was felt in the following populated areas (on the MSK-64 scale):

  • Osh — up to 3 points;
  • Nookat — up to 3 points;
  • Kara-Suu — up to 3 points.

No casualties or damage were reported.

The earthquake’s source was located on the territory of Uzbekistan, while at the epicenter the intensity reached 4.5 points on the MSK-64 scale, the Google Alerts system reported.

Tremors were also recorded in the border regions of the Republic of Uzbekistan: Khanabad (2-3 points) and Kurgantepa (2 points).

Local services and seismologists continue to monitor the situation.
link: https://24.kg/english/338926/
views: 144
Print
Related
Earthquake in Jalal-Abad: Houses and school sports hall damaged
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan, felt in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Earthquake registered on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
Earthquake hits Tajikistan and felt in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
Earthquake of magnitude 4 in epicenter registered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
8 August, Friday
14:08
Decisions of aksakal courts can be appealed in Kyrgyzstan Decisions of aksakal courts can be appealed in Kyrgyzst...
13:52
Illegal soft drink production facility uncovered in Kara-Suu
13:46
Anniversary Issyk-Kul Forum, founded by Chingiz Aitmatov, to be held in KR
13:42
Earthquake registered in Osh city
13:36
Solar-powered street lighting installed in Min-Bulak village