Earthquake registered in Osh city

An earthquake was registered in Osh city today at 9.58 a.m. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to preliminary data from the Seismology Institute of the Kyrgyz Republic, the magnitude of the earthquake at the source was 4.5.

The intensity of the tremors was felt in the following populated areas (on the MSK-64 scale):

Osh — up to 3 points;

Nookat — up to 3 points;

Kara-Suu — up to 3 points.

No casualties or damage were reported.

The earthquake’s source was located on the territory of Uzbekistan, while at the epicenter the intensity reached 4.5 points on the MSK-64 scale, the Google Alerts system reported.

Tremors were also recorded in the border regions of the Republic of Uzbekistan: Khanabad (2-3 points) and Kurgantepa (2 points).

Local services and seismologists continue to monitor the situation.