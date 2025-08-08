11:14
Verdict against accused of brutal murder of Aizhan Alykulova upheld

The Criminal Panel of the Bishkek City Court has upheld the verdict against the man convicted of the brutal murder of Aizhan Alykulova. Earlier, judge Cholponai Umetalieva of the Pervomaisky District Court sentenced Kirill Damirov to 15 years in prison.

According to the victim’s lawyers, the City Court reviewed several appeals, including one filed by the defendant himself, but ruled to leave the original sentence unchanged. The ruling has now entered into force.

Aizhan Alykulova, 39, was found dead in her apartment in Bishkek in February 2024. According to investigators, the sole suspect was her former fiancé, Kirill Damirov. Lawyers stated that the woman had been punched and kicked in the face, head, and ribs, strangled, and dragged by her hair. Her body bore multiple injuries, and the cause of death was determined to be brain swelling.

Aizhan Alykulova was survived by her 13-year-old son.

Earlier, the family’s lawyer, Indira Sautova, emphasized that the defendant likely understood that the injuries he inflicted to vital areas could result in death. Kirill Damirov partially admitted guilt and, in his final statement during the trial, apologized to Alykulova’s family.
