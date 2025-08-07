Mudflows possible in Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued a weather alert.

According to the ministry, on August 8, due to unstable weather and expected local heavy rains, mudflows are possible in the mountainous and foothill areas of Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions. A rise in water levels in rivers is also expected.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends to refrain from vacationing in the mountains and stay in safe places during these days.

The ministry also asks to clear irrigation ditches and strengthen their banks, and in case of any emergency to report to the 112 service.