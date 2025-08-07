16:22
USD 87.45
EUR 101.22
RUB 1.09
English

Mudflows possible in Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued a weather alert.

According to the ministry, on August 8, due to unstable weather and expected local heavy rains, mudflows are possible in the mountainous and foothill areas of Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions. A rise in water levels in rivers is also expected.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends to refrain from vacationing in the mountains and stay in safe places during these days.

The ministry also asks to clear irrigation ditches and strengthen their banks, and in case of any emergency to report to the 112 service.
link: https://24.kg/english/338811/
views: 164
Print
Related
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Weather alert: Threat of mudflows remains until August 4
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Mudflows, rising water levels in rivers possible in Kyrgyzstan
Mudflows possible in foothills of Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions
Emergency meeting held in Naryn on elimination of mudflow consequences
Mudflow in Naryn: 50 houses flooded, fences destroyed, roads washed away
Four mudflow protection dams being built in Naryn
Mudflow hits road to Issyk-Ata resort
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
7 August, Thursday
15:52
Kyrgyzstan and USA continue to discuss changes in migration policy Kyrgyzstan and USA continue to discuss changes in migr...
15:35
Foreigner gives bribe of 10,000 soms to patrol police officer
15:25
Import of milk from Kyrgyzstan using forged documents foiled in Tambov Oblast
15:10
Documents issued through Tunduk may be recognized in EAEU countries
14:56
Mudflows possible in Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions of Kyrgyzstan