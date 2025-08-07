Mobile air quality monitoring stations to be installed in Bishkek

Mobile stations for monitoring air quality will be installed in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital Ramiz Aliyev said, speaking at a conference dedicated to green renovation issues.

According to him, the share of emissions from the capital’s heating and power plant currently ranges from 3 to 6 percent.

The vice mayor noted that it is planned to transfer the power plant to more environmentally friendly fuel sources in two years. The City Hall is also discussing the issue of converting the heating plant from coal to gas. However, Ramiz Aliyev believes that this will not get rid Bishkek of smog completely.

One of the main air pollutants in the city are vehicles. In this regard, two years ago, more than 3,000 minibuses were replaced with gas-powered buses and electric buses were purchased, the official said.

He added that large-scale tree planting is planned for September-October 2025 and March-April 2026, and construction of a waste incineration plant is ongoing, with launch scheduled for December.