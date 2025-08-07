13:14
USD 87.45
EUR 101.22
RUB 1.09
English

Mobile air quality monitoring stations to be installed in Bishkek

Mobile stations for monitoring air quality will be installed in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital Ramiz Aliyev said, speaking at a conference dedicated to green renovation issues.

According to him, the share of emissions from the capital’s heating and power plant currently ranges from 3 to 6 percent.

The vice mayor noted that it is planned to transfer the power plant to more environmentally friendly fuel sources in two years. The City Hall is also discussing the issue of converting the heating plant from coal to gas. However, Ramiz Aliyev believes that this will not get rid Bishkek of smog completely.

One of the main air pollutants in the city are vehicles. In this regard, two years ago, more than 3,000 minibuses were replaced with gas-powered buses and electric buses were purchased, the official said.

He added that large-scale tree planting is planned for September-October 2025 and March-April 2026, and construction of a waste incineration plant is ongoing, with launch scheduled for December.
link: https://24.kg/english/338781/
views: 156
Print
Related
Over 65,000 premature deaths in Central Asian countries linked to air pollution
Impact of polluted air on children and women studied in Osh city
Smog in Bishkek: Chinese catalytic converters tested in capital
Bishkek tests Chinese catalytic converters to combat air pollution
Bishkek residents to be able to monitor air quality in real time
Air pollution by industrial enterprises accounts for only 1.5 percent
Air pollution in Bishkek decreases, Minister of Natural Resources believes
Air pollution in Bishkek: Officials show smog-fighting technologies
Air pollution in Bishkek: Kapstroy KG company fined for violations
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
7 August, Thursday
12:55
German cyclist to again dedicate race to children with cancer in Kyrgyzstan German cyclist to again dedicate race to children with...
12:42
Monument to Chaa Biy unveiled in Belovodskoye village
12:27
Emergencies Ministry rescuers help injured man in Ala-Archa Park
12:15
New Mass Media Law: Registration mandatory, censorship prohibited
11:58
Kok-Zhar residents block road during demolition: Five people detained