Quality of criminal investigation is deteriorating, President admits

Corruption in the judiciary, law enforcement and supervisory bodies is the main setback in the socio-economic development of the state and a source of social tension in society. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced at the 2nd Congress of Lawyers.

He noted that in recent years, the level of competence of inquiry and investigation, the quality of investigation of criminal cases has been dramatically deteriorating. The level of professional competence of law enforcement officials, lawyers and judges is criticized by society.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the stereotype of the accusatory bias in the activities of the courts, which often turn a blind eye to the unfair preparation of cases, falsification of evidence of accusation by the investigating authorities, turns the courts, in fact, into a punitive body, and not into a justice body.

As the President stressed, these negative phenomena are felt by ordinary citizens, public and political figures, businessmen, who are faced with illegal actions of law enforcement agencies, unfair decisions of judges, and their impunity. First of all, this concerns the issues of resolving the property rights of citizens and legal entities. Law enforcement agencies and courts often become a tool for raider seizures of property of citizens and legal entities, including foreign investors.

He drew attention to the fact that the negative trend of a decrease in the level of legality in the investigation of crimes and consideration of criminal and other cases in courts indicates the need to strengthen prosecutorial supervision over the activities of law enforcement agencies, and first of all, investigative bodies. Prosecutor’s supervision should become an important guarantee of protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, both those who have violated the law and victims of crimes.