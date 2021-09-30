15:45
USD 84.79
EUR 98.91
RUB 1.17
English

Quality of criminal investigation is deteriorating, President admits

Corruption in the judiciary, law enforcement and supervisory bodies is the main setback in the socio-economic development of the state and a source of social tension in society. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced at the 2nd Congress of Lawyers.

He noted that in recent years, the level of competence of inquiry and investigation, the quality of investigation of criminal cases has been dramatically deteriorating. The level of professional competence of law enforcement officials, lawyers and judges is criticized by society.

Related news
Regions of Kyrgyzstan lack qualified legal assistance
According to Sadyr Japarov, the stereotype of the accusatory bias in the activities of the courts, which often turn a blind eye to the unfair preparation of cases, falsification of evidence of accusation by the investigating authorities, turns the courts, in fact, into a punitive body, and not into a justice body.

As the President stressed, these negative phenomena are felt by ordinary citizens, public and political figures, businessmen, who are faced with illegal actions of law enforcement agencies, unfair decisions of judges, and their impunity. First of all, this concerns the issues of resolving the property rights of citizens and legal entities. Law enforcement agencies and courts often become a tool for raider seizures of property of citizens and legal entities, including foreign investors.

He drew attention to the fact that the negative trend of a decrease in the level of legality in the investigation of crimes and consideration of criminal and other cases in courts indicates the need to strengthen prosecutorial supervision over the activities of law enforcement agencies, and first of all, investigative bodies. Prosecutor’s supervision should become an important guarantee of protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, both those who have violated the law and victims of crimes.
link: https://24.kg/english/208862/
views: 82
Print
Related
Nobody should put pressure on decisions of judiciary, President believes
SCNS: Pre-trial proceedings on journalistic investigation continue
Transfer of millions. Parliament to consider investigation of journalists
Transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan. Interior Ministry to check facts
New investigation: Transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan and two murders
Prime Minister instructs to check facts voiced in investigation by Azattyk
10 judges lost jobs due to violation of laws in Kyrgyzstan over 2 years
Financing of judiciary grows annually in Kyrgyzstan
President: Judiciary bodies - most corrupt in Kyrgyzstan
Investigation into case of Kanatbek Isaev prolonged until March 28
Popular
Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX
Cold wave expected in Kyrgyzstan from October 1 Cold wave expected in Kyrgyzstan from October 1
Head of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov resigns Head of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov resigns
30 September, Thursday
15:28
Participants of Batken events hold rally on Old Square Participants of Batken events hold rally on Old Square
15:10
Quality of criminal investigation is deteriorating, President admits
14:45
COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine
14:28
Regions of Kyrgyzstan lack qualified legal assistance
14:15
More than 100 fake vaccination certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan