Nadira Narmatova: Judicial system of Kyrgyzstan is dependent on external forces

The judicial system has become dependent on external forces. Deputy Nadira Narmatova said at a parliamentary session.

Deputies considered the draft constitutional law «On Amendments to the Constitutional Law «On the Status of Judges of the Kyrgyz Republic».

«After the adoption of this law, can you give a guarantee that judges will become fair and will make decisions independently, without pressure?» Nadira Narmatova asked.

Kydyk Dzhunushpaev, a judge of the Supreme Court, replied that a target program for the development of the judicial system has been adopted for 2023-2026. The goal is its independence.

«Today the judicial system is being cleaned up. For example, last year more than 700 applications were received. After their consideration, 35 judges were prosecuted, 8 were dismissed. The ranks of the judicial corps are being purged,» Kydyk Dzhunushpaev said.

Until the human factor is eliminated and set of mind changes, the law will not work, Nadira Narmatova said.

«Whatever golden law we adopted, its execution fails,» the deputy added.

«If you adopt this constitutional law, the responsibility of every judge will increase,» Kydyk Dzhunushpaev noted.