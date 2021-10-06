11:08
Roadmap for elimination of exemptions, restrictions on EAEU market approved

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) approved a roadmap for elimination of exemptions and restrictions on the EAEU internal market. Press service of the EEC reported.

The document is designed until December 2022 inclusive. It contains 35 measures. During the implementation of the roadmap measures, it is planned, in particular, to remove 14 obstacles: 13 restrictions and 1 exemption. The list includes obstacles related to the recognition of documents on academic degrees and titles, driver’s licenses, circulation of potent substances and cultural values, as well as other significant obstacles in the internal market of the Eurasian Economic Union.

«The result of the productive work of the commission and representatives of the state authorities of the countries of the Union was reflected in the new roadmap. This is one of the key documents of medium-term strategic planning, which is aimed at eliminating the most significant obstacles identified by the heads of government of the EAEU countries. The implementation of the roadmap will ensure the development and expansion of integration processes, making functioning of the EAEU internal market even more stable,» Gegham Vardanyan, Minister for Internal Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies of the EEC, said.

A report on the first results will be presented at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in November 2021.
