Over 14,000 citizens donated blood in Bishkek in first half of 2025

More than 14,000 citizens donated blood in Bishkek during the first six months of 2025. The Ministry of Health’s press service reported, citing Kanat Bektemirov, Deputy Director of the Republican Blood Center.

He noted that in 2024, over 25,000 people in the capital became blood donors, demonstrating a strong civic responsibility and solidarity.

Blood donations are critically needed for patients with traumatic injuries, those undergoing surgery, cancer patients, women with childbirth complications, and children suffering from serious illnesses.

In support of voluntary blood donation, employees of the Ministry of Health also participated in the blood donation campaign. The initiative included not only staff from the ministry’s central office but also medical professionals from various healthcare institutions.

The campaign is part of a broader national mobilization effort initiated by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev, who called on all public servants to support the replenishment of the national blood bank.

Kanat Bektemirov noted that in recent days, reserves of blood types I, II, and III have significantly increased.

The Ministry of Health expresses its gratitude to all donors for their initiative and contribution to public health, and encourages everyone who is able and willing to join the donor movement.
link: https://24.kg/english/338706/
views: 155
