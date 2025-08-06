Residents protest planned demolition of 700 houses in Manas Ata

Around 700 houses in Manas Ata residential area of Alamudun district, Chui region, are planned to be demolished. One of the residents Zhyrgalbek Asanov told 24.kg news agency.

He stated that more than 1,000 families live in the residential area, but only about 350 of them possess official land ownership documents (red books). Recently, government officials marked several houses with the word «demolition,» prompting residents to gather in protest and demand a meeting with the head of the district. However, the official has not come yet.

Another resident told that local authorities have delayed issuing red books since 2021. «They kept promising the documents would be ready ’today or tomorrow.’ And now they’ve marked our homes for demolition,» he said.

Residents emphasize they have repeatedly filed applications and appeals to the local administration and rural council over the past several years.

«We’ve been filing appeals for at least five years. And now, without any official demolition orders, they’re saying our homes will be demolished in two days. We demand action. They say that 80 percent of the homes will be demolished — but we paid for these land plots,» one of the protestors said.

Residents appeal to President Sadyr Japarov and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev asking them to intervene and help resolve the issue.

The head of Alamudun district, Azamat Ergeshov, has so far been unavailable for comment.