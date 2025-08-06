15:12
USD 87.45
EUR 100.89
RUB 1.10
English

Residents protest planned demolition of 700 houses in Manas Ata

Around 700 houses in Manas Ata residential area of Alamudun district, Chui region, are planned to be demolished. One of the residents Zhyrgalbek Asanov told 24.kg news agency.

He stated that more than 1,000 families live in the residential area, but only about 350 of them possess official land ownership documents (red books). Recently, government officials marked several houses with the word «demolition,» prompting residents to gather in protest and demand a meeting with the head of the district. However, the official has not come yet.

Another resident told that local authorities have delayed issuing red books since 2021. «They kept promising the documents would be ready ’today or tomorrow.’ And now they’ve marked our homes for demolition,» he said.

Residents emphasize they have repeatedly filed applications and appeals to the local administration and rural council over the past several years.

«We’ve been filing appeals for at least five years. And now, without any official demolition orders, they’re saying our homes will be demolished in two days. We demand action. They say that 80 percent of the homes will be demolished — but we paid for these land plots,» one of the protestors said.

Residents appeal to President Sadyr Japarov and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev asking them to intervene and help resolve the issue.

The head of Alamudun district, Azamat Ergeshov, has so far been unavailable for comment.
link: https://24.kg/english/338693/
views: 123
Print
Related
Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blocking road
Official permission required for construction of private house in Kyrgyzstan
Business facilities of ex-high-ranking officials being demolished in Osh city
Kanybek Tumanbaev shows progress of construction of mortgage housing in Bishkek
Illegal buildings to be demolished on Profsoyuznaya Street in Bishkek
SCNS Chairman asks to employ local builders in housing construction
Cabinet clarifies procedure of transfer of service housing to security officials
Mortgage housing: SCNS Chairman harshly criticizes builders and deputies
Capsule laid for new mortgage housing complex in Balykchy
Construction of mortgage housing to start in Balykchy on July 20
Popular
Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction
Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas
Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post
6 August, Wednesday
15:10
Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blocking road Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blockin...
15:02
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase excise taxes on fuel and lubricants
14:51
More than 2,000 students expelled from universities in Batken region
14:42
Kumtor begins construction of bridge to connect Togolok deposit with Uch-Koshkon
14:19
Visa-free regime for diplomatic passports holders from Kyrgyzstan, Oman approved