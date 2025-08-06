Upper part of Bishkek to have no water on August 7

The drinking water supply will be suspended in the upper part of Bishkek from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., including residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare institutions and other social and industrial facilities. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.
The outage area:
- 10th microdistrict;
- Masaliev — Aitmatov Avenue — Abdrakhmanov — Sadyrbaev streets;
- Masaliev — Aitmatov Avenue — Toktonaliev — Gschliesser streets.
The outage is due to repair work on 500-millimeter diameter reservoirs at VDNKh.
Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.