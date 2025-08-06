13:38
USD 87.45
EUR 100.89
RUB 1.10
English

Upper part of Bishkek to have no water on August 7

The drinking water supply will be suspended in the upper part of Bishkek from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., including residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare institutions and other social and industrial facilities. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The outage area:

  • 10th microdistrict;
  • Masaliev — Aitmatov Avenue — Abdrakhmanov — Sadyrbaev streets;
  • Masaliev — Aitmatov Avenue — Toktonaliev — Gschliesser streets.

The outage is due to repair work on 500-millimeter diameter reservoirs at VDNKh.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/338684/
views: 133
Print
Related
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discuss water resources management
Part of Bishkek left without cold water
Mineral water under Arashan brand to be produced in Talas region
Water security in Kyrgyzstan contributes to sustainable development of region
Agriculture Ministry to take €2.25 million from EBRD for water supply
Some areas of Bishkek to have no water on July 29
Part of Bishkek to have no water on July 24
Deadline for introducing mandatory labeling of mineral water postponed
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 17
Some Bishkek districts to have no drinking water on July 15
Popular
Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction
Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas
Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post
6 August, Wednesday
12:33
Upper part of Bishkek to have no water on August 7 Upper part of Bishkek to have no water on August 7
12:28
Fantasy-style park to be built in Kyrgyzstan by U.S. company
12:19
President of Kyrgyzstan nominated for Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize
12:12
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discuss water resources management
11:58
Kyrgyzstan plans gradual increase in excise tax on beverages