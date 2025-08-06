Upper part of Bishkek to have no water on August 7

The drinking water supply will be suspended in the upper part of Bishkek from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., including residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare institutions and other social and industrial facilities. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The outage area:

10th microdistrict;

Masaliev — Aitmatov Avenue — Abdrakhmanov — Sadyrbaev streets;

Masaliev — Aitmatov Avenue — Toktonaliev — Gschliesser streets.

The outage is due to repair work on 500-millimeter diameter reservoirs at VDNKh.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.