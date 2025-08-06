Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discuss water resources management

The Ministers of Water Resources of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan held a working meeting in Gulistan to discuss the rational use of water resources in Syr Darya River basin. The press service of the CIS Executive Committee reported.

The talks were attended by Tajikistan’s Energy Minister Daler Juma, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Water Resources Shavkat Khamroyev and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Water Resources Nurzhan Nurzhigitov.

«Efficient water management in the context of climate change becomes critically important for the entire region,» Daler Juma said.

The parties reviewed the implementation of the trilateral protocol on the operating mode of Tajik Sea reservoir in the summer of 2025, and also discussed measures to improve water use efficiency.

The need to strengthen regional cooperation and exchange experience to ensure water security was emphasized.

Earlier, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed on the water allocation from Syr Darya River. The issue was discussed at a trilateral meeting of ministers in charge of energy and water resources held in Tashkent. As a result, a protocol was signed determining the agreed operating modes of energy facilities and the procedure for water allocation in the Syr Darya River basin for the upcoming vegetation period.