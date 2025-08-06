12:04
Man arrested for attempted rape bribes police officer

A 20-year-old girl contacted the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district on August 2 and asked to take action against a guy she barely knew. That same morning, at the intersection of Chortekov and Zhanyl Baatyr streets, he attempted to rape her in his car.

Law enforcement officers delivered the suspect, 27-year-old S.T., to the police station. During interrogation, the man gave a bribe to the investigator asking to close the criminal case, but he was detained and a case was opened under the article «Bribery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. A pre-trial investigation has been launched based on the girl’s statement.
