Part of Bishkek has been left without cold water from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., including residential buildings, social facilities, and industrial sites. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Logvinenko Street — Kulatov Street — the railway line — Botanical Garden — barracks-style houses.

The outage area is bordered by the following streets:

The water outage is due to emergency repair work.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks residents and organizations for understanding.