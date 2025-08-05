14:03
Kyrgyzstan among top five importers of Russian cheese

Russia has exported cheese and cottage cheese for $70 million since the beginning of 2025. This is 20 percent more than in the same period last year. Materials of Agroexport Federal Center say.

It is noted that the volume of supplies reached 14,000 tons. The main growth was provided by young and processed cheeses. The export of young cheeses increased by 33 percent, and the supply of processed cheeses — by 16 percent.

The main importers are Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.
