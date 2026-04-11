Premium cheese production to be launched in Talas region

Premium varieties of cheese will soon be produced in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund reported.

The fund has signed a financing agreement with one of the region’s leading dairy producers, Emilia LLC, to expand its production capacity. The total investment will amount to $1.2 million.

For the first time in the region, industrial production of premium soft cheeses — including cream cheese, feta, and mascarpone — will be launched. Previously, these products were imported.

The project aims to reduce import dependence, strengthen food security, and support domestic producers in line with directives from Sadyr Japarov.

The initiative includes the construction of new production and refrigerated storage facilities with a total area of 500 square meters, as well as the purchase of high-tech European equipment. This will allow the company to increase its milk processing capacity to 90 tons per day and produce up to 700 tons of new products annually.

The project is expected to have a multiplier effect on the regional economy. The number of milk suppliers will grow from 2,000 to 3,000 households, ensuring stable sales and income for rural residents. In addition, 20 new jobs will be created, while modern equipment will extend product shelf life and ensure compliance with HACCP standards.