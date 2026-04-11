10:35
USD 87.45
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.13
English

Premium cheese production to be launched in Talas region

Premium varieties of cheese will soon be produced in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund reported.

The fund has signed a financing agreement with one of the region’s leading dairy producers, Emilia LLC, to expand its production capacity. The total investment will amount to $1.2 million.

For the first time in the region, industrial production of premium soft cheeses — including cream cheese, feta, and mascarpone — will be launched. Previously, these products were imported.

The project aims to reduce import dependence, strengthen food security, and support domestic producers in line with directives from Sadyr Japarov.

The initiative includes the construction of new production and refrigerated storage facilities with a total area of 500 square meters, as well as the purchase of high-tech European equipment. This will allow the company to increase its milk processing capacity to 90 tons per day and produce up to 700 tons of new products annually.

The project is expected to have a multiplier effect on the regional economy. The number of milk suppliers will grow from 2,000 to 3,000 households, ensuring stable sales and income for rural residents. In addition, 20 new jobs will be created, while modern equipment will extend product shelf life and ensure compliance with HACCP standards.
link: https://24.kg/english/369964/
views: 125
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 importers of Russian cottage cheese and cheese
Kyrgyzstan among top five importers of Russian cheese
From tourism to cheese production – Kyrgyz experience of Andre Wolkorte
Popular
Mudflows and rising water levels in rivers forecast in Kyrgyzstan Mudflows and rising water levels in rivers forecast in Kyrgyzstan
Brussels court clears Kyrgyz bank as sanctions evasion allegations collapse Brussels court clears Kyrgyz bank as sanctions evasion allegations collapse
Southern Route via Caspian Sea: First cargo from Russia to Kyrgyzstan delivered Southern Route via Caspian Sea: First cargo from Russia to Kyrgyzstan delivered
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains members of radical organizations SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains members of radical organizations
11 April, Saturday
09:53
Zhogorku Kenesh Speaker discusses migration issues with German Bundestag member Zhogorku Kenesh Speaker discusses migration issues with...
09:47
Premium cheese production to be launched in Talas region
09:40
MES of Kyrgyzstan, OSCE Office in Bishkek sign cooperation plan for 2026
09:29
100 trees planted in Park of Friendship of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan
09:23
Asian Wrestling Championships: Kyrgyzstan’s women’s team finishes in top 5
10 April, Friday
19:44
Unregistered foreign-plated vehicles in Kyrgyzstan to be removed or scrapped
19:35
IMF warns Kyrgyzstan of economic overheating risks